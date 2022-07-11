Kim Glass, former Olympic volleyball player, says she was attacked by homeless man in LA

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Olympian says she was attacked by homeless man in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Olympic volleyball player is recovering after she says she was attacked and brutally beaten by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles.

Kim Glass said she was leaving lunch with a friend on Saturday when the man ran up out of nowhere and threw a metal object at her, believed to be a pipe, that then hit her face.

A group of strangers came to her aid until paramedics arrived and other people held down the man who allegedly attacked her until police got to the scene.

In a video posted to social media, Glass could be seen with one eye nearly swollen shut. She says the attack left her with a fractured cheek and she also had to get stitches.

Despite those injuries, Glass said she is OK and it could've been much worse.

"Guys, just be safe out there... I wasn't ready for it and there's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," she said in the video.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department about the incident, but hasn't heard back yet.

Glass won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics on the U.S.A. women's indoor volleyball team. She's also done some modeling in her career, once appearing in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countywomen athletesattacklapdolympicshomelessbeatingwoman attacked
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Families mourn victims killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Downey house party, police say
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel
Long Beach police shoot, kill man on rooftop waving gun
Uber lobbied, used 'stealth' tech to block scrutiny, report says
Small plane crashes outside Oxnard Airport
Show More
Sixth Street Viaduct: Opening celebrations continue for LA structure
Violent robbery at Rowland Heights market caught on video
Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes
Mexico's World Cup green jerseys pay homage to Aztec deity
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
More TOP STORIES News