Knott's Berry Farm hosting weeklong hiring event as theme park hopes to hire 2,500 seasonal workers

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm is looking to hire more than 2,500 seasonal workers this year and an upcoming job fair might land you a gig.

The theme park is hosting a weeklong hiring event from Feb. 18-24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Knott's Berry Farm's parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

Open positions include ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards and more.

Hourly pay ranges from $16-$19 (for those who are 16 and older) based on experience.

Interviews will take place daily between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Knott's Berry Farm's website.