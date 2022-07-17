Knott's Berry Farm shut down after reports of 'multiple fights,' police say

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Knott’s Berry Farm is now closed, Saturday, July 16. pic.twitter.com/CMlRTFkdpK — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) July 17, 2022

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm was shut down Saturday night after multiple fights were reported at the park, authorities said.According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers were rushed to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire.Officers on the scene determined there wasn't a shooting, but began investigating reports of fights.ABC7 viewers have called Eyewitness News and reported seeing guests in a panic.Authorities shut down the park around 8 p.m. and asked guests to avoid the area.It's unclear if there were any injuries.ABC7 has reached out to Knott's Berry Farm for a comment.