Knott's Berry Farm shut down after reports of 'multiple fights,' police say

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Knott’s Berry Farm is now closed, Saturday, July 16. pic.twitter.com/CMlRTFkdpK— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) July 17, 2022
According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers were rushed to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire.
Officers on the scene determined there wasn't a shooting, but began investigating reports of fights.
ABC7 viewers have called Eyewitness News and reported seeing guests in a panic.
Authorities shut down the park around 8 p.m. and asked guests to avoid the area.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
ABC7 has reached out to Knott's Berry Farm for a comment.
WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.