Orange Coast College baseball coach among 9 killed in Calabasas helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange Coast College baseball coach was among the nine people killed, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

John Altobelli died Sunday morning, according to college officials. Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the school's history, entering his 28th season, according to the OCC Pirate Athletics.



According to Altobelli's brother, Tony, he was on the aircraft with his wife and daughter Alyssa when it crashed shortly before 10 a.m. in rough terrain in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

Kobe Bryant dead in Calabasas helicopter crash along with daughter, Gianna, 7 others

Paramedics also helicoptered to the scene and were hoisted down to try to aid any possible survivors, but all died at the scene, officials said.

Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, garnering more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," said Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler in a written statement. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family."

Community members began to gather and mourn at the college Sunday following the news of his death.
