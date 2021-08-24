Sports

Happy birthday Kobe Bryant: Laker legend would have turned 43 Monday

By ABC7.com staff
Birthday wishes honor legacy of Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kobe Bryant would have turned 43 on Monday and birthday wishes are pouring in for the late Lakers legend.

The Lakers tweeted out a series of highlight clips and photos of Bryant, who spent 20 years wearing the purple and gold.



Vanessa Bryant posted his photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno."

Former teammate Pau Gasol tweeted, "Happy birthday brother. Miss you #MambaForever."

WATCH: Kobe Bryant's best quotes and words of wisdom

One year after the Calabasas helicopter crash, we are remembering the Lakers legend with his best quotes and words of wisdom.



Aug. 24 has been declared Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles, for the numbers, 8 and 24, he wore for the Lakers. An Orange County member of Congress has also introduced a resolution to have Aug. 24 declared Kobe Bryant Day across the country.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

