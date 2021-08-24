Happy birthday Kobe Bryant: Laker legend would have turned 43 Monday

The Lakers tweeted out a series of highlight clips and photos of Bryant, who spent 20 years wearing the purple and gold.
Thank you for 20 years that we'll never forget. #BestOfKobe pic.twitter.com/1f75ZdHEEZ— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021
Vanessa Bryant posted his photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno."
Former teammate Pau Gasol tweeted, "Happy birthday brother. Miss you #MambaForever."
Aug. 24 has been declared Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles, for the numbers, 8 and 24, he wore for the Lakers. An Orange County member of Congress has also introduced a resolution to have Aug. 24 declared Kobe Bryant Day across the country.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.