Kobe Bryant Day to be marked with purple and gold lighting of Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One Southern California icon will pay tribute to another on Thursday night when the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier is lit up in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

The Laker legend's jersey numbers, 8 and 24, will be illuminated purple and gold in recognition of Kobe Bryant Day.

The 8/24 date is also known to fans as Black Mamba Day or simply Mamba Day, and was chosen to match Bryant's numbers, as well as it being the day after his birthday. Bryant would have turned 45 on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Nike debuted the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" shoe. The company said it partnered with Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who created the design for the sneaker.

The Ferris wheel lights can be seen from dusk until 11:35 p.m., according to a news release from Santa Monica's Pacific Park.

"The Black Mamba, as he was affectionately known, left an indelible mark on the sport and the hearts of millions of fans," the statement said. "On this special day, we honor his legacy by looking back at three of Kobe Bryant's most exceptional and memorable performances throughout his illustrious career."

The program will celebrate Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, his Game 4 heroics in the 2000 NBA Finals, and his remarkable performance during his final NBA game in April 2016.

Viewers who are unable to watch in person can view the lighting program online at pacpark.com/live.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.