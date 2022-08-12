Kobe Bryant photos trial: Witnesses include Rob Pelinka and bartender who saw graphic images

Lakers general manager testified Thursday about the emotional day he learned Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday was an emotional day for Vanessa Bryant as she listened to testimony in a trial over unauthorized photos taken of Kobe after his death in the 2020 helicopter crash.

The first witness was Rob Pelinka, the current Lakers general manager and Kobe's former agent and close friend of the family.

He choked up as he spoke about what happened in the hours after the crash on Jan. 6, 2020.

He says he met up with Vanessa and they drove to the scene in Calabasas together.

He said there was security around the area. Days later when he found out about possible unauthorized photos of the scene he was devastated.

He worries to this day photos could be posted any time and that is horrifying.

He says he wishes any photos could be "destroyed from the universe."

Another witness was Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy David Katz, who was one of the first people at the scene on that day.

He says as he arrived there was an order given that no one should take photos of the crash site.

He testified that while at the scene he spoke with a deputy who told him he'd already taken more than 100 photos.

Katz also testified that before this incident it was common for law enforcement to take pictures of scenes but there was no official policy regarding how to handle or delete those photos afterward. Katz said he did not take any photos and did not share any photos.

To end the day several people testified that they saw photos that were taken of human remains at the crash site. Among them was Victor Gutierrez, who was a bartender at the Baja California bar and Grill in Norwalk. He says deputy Joey Cruz showed him graphic photos of remains two days after the crash. There is surveillance video, showing Cruz on the left in a white T-shirt.

At that point Vanessa Bryant had to leave the courtroom in tears.

The bartender then described some of the photos. He said he saw the remains of victims and was shocked.

An attorney said that Cruz appeared to be laughing in the video. Gutierrez denied they were laughing about the bodies. He said he felt Cruz might have shown the photos because he needed to talk about it, to get it out of his system.

He said he didn't remember all the details of what was said because it was a long time ago.

Among the witnesses scheduled to testify Friday is Doug Johnson, the deputy who took more than 100 pictures right after the crash.