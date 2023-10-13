Security guard arrested in series of sexual assaults in Koreatown; police seek additional victims

Police arrested a 38-year-old security guard for alleged sexual assaults in the Koreatown area, and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police arrested a 38-year-old security guard last week for alleged sexual assaults in the Koreatown area, and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Matthew Scott Reyes was charged with six felony counts, including two counts each of rape, forced oral copulation and robbery, Los Angeles police said. He remains in custody on $1.5 million bail.

Reyes was employed as a security guard and may have been wearing dark-colored clothing resembling a security uniform during the alleged assaults, police said. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the time of his arrest.

Reyes is accused of abducting and assaulting a 20-year-old woman in the area of Third Street and Western Avenue on Sept. 29.

Police said a witness in the area subdued Reyes, causing the alleged assailant injuries which would require hospitalization. Responding officers from the LAPD's Olympic Division arrived and took Reyes into custody.

Reyes was subsequently linked to two other sexual assaults, LAPD said.

His photo is being released in hopes of identifying additional people who may have been victimized.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assaults is urged to contact the LAPD Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0477. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

City News Service contributed to this report.