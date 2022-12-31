2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown

A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.

The victim, 33-year-old Latauriisha O'Brien, went by the rap name Half Ounce. An Inglewood resident, he was fatally shot on the night of Oct. 3 in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that two suspects had been arrested for murder earlier this week at separate locations in Long Beach. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges on Thursday.

The two suspects were identified as Anthony King and Dennis Risinger, with no age or city of residence disclosed in an LAPD statement.

Half Ounce was a father to three children, between the ages of 8 years and 9 months, and his wife was expecting another, family members told Eyewitness News. Besides his rap career, he worked for UPS.

He had released songs over streaming platforms that included "Drop the Ball" and "About It."

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block South New Hampshire Avenue, according to the LAPD. Officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired and found the victim lying in a planter at a nearby apartment building. The suspects fled the scene in an SUV.

