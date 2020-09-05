Community & Events

Krispy Kreme running Saturday only deal where you can get 12 doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH -- Krispy Kreme is running a sale in honor of Labor Day weekend, but it will only be available Saturday.

You can get a dozen Original Glaze doughnuts for $1 after you buy any other dozen doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

The deal is only available Saturday, Sept. 5, and you have to show a special code when you order to receive the deal.

That code can be found on Krispy Kreme's website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th body in 11 days recovered along Orange County coast
What is causing the heat wave in California?
DUI suspect accused of killing OC pregnant woman pleads not guilty
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
LA County's homeless seeing low COVID-19 infection rates
Show More
Extreme heat wave to strain CA power grid
Air travel and COVID-19: What to pack, how to keep safe
Temps topping 110 in weekend heat wave
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
LA County cooling centers help residents beat the heat
More TOP STORIES News