Meet California's biggest jackpot winner so far - and she bought her $426M ticket in Woodland Hills

The California Lottery said though she isn't interested in speaking publicly, she already has big plans.
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though she considers herself a private person, a Los Angeles woman is California's biggest jackpot winner of 2022 so far - and now we know her name.

Kristine Wellenstein won the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot in January when she bought a ticket at a Chevron station in Woodland Hills.

The California Lottery released her name on Wednesday and said her ticket was the only one in the U.S. to match all six numbers.

"When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," said Wellenstein, whose photo wasn't released.

"I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," she said. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."

Wellenstein opted to take the lump sum as a result of her win. The Chevron station where she made her purchase gets the maximum $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

