Check those old tickets: Mega Millions prize of $2.9M about to expire unclaimed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Got any old lottery tickets lying around? Better check them soon. The California Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket that was sold back in December in Los Angeles is about to expire with an unclaimed $2.9 million jackpot.

The ticket for the Dec. 12 drawing matched 5 of the six numbers. The ticket matched the winning numbers 8, 23, 44, 45, 53 and only missed the Mega Number which was 3.

It was sold at the SK gas station at 11280 National Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The deadline for claiming the money expires this weekend. The lottery says the ticket holder has until 5 p.m. Friday to claim the ticket in person at a lottery office, or send a claim form in by mail with a Saturday, June 8 postmark.

Information about claiming the ticket can be found here.

