Northridge market gets $115K check for selling winning SuperLotto Plus ticket

Copacabana Market in Northridge sold a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket and the owner is now getting a big paycheck.

Copacabana Market in Northridge sold a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket and the owner is now getting a big paycheck.

Copacabana Market in Northridge sold a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket and the owner is now getting a big paycheck.

Copacabana Market in Northridge sold a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket and the owner is now getting a big paycheck.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Northridge market is getting a big paycheck after selling a $23 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket.

Copacabana Market sold the winning ticket last December, and now the market near Reseda Boulevard and Plummer Street will receive a $115,000 retailer bonus.

The owner told California Lottery officials that he plans to use the money to improve his store.

Ven Lem says he opened the market two years ago after working on power lines for 30 years.