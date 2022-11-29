Unions say Kroger-Albertsons merger, if approved, would hurt consumers and grocery workers

Union officials criticized the planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons in a deal worth nearly $25 billion.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon to scrutinize the potential impact of the merger.

Kroger and Albertsons say their merger, which they expect to complete in 2024, will help them compete against larger chains and benefit shoppers, workers and local communities.

The two companies believe they have a "clear path" to gain regulatory approval, they added.

"We expect to make store divestitures in certain areas, and we will work cooperatively with the FTC to obtain clearance for the transaction," Kroger finance chief Gary Millerchip said on a call with analysts last month.

To address antitrust concerns that the merger will stifle competition in local markets where they overlap, Kroger and Albertsons plan to divest stores.

One way they may do this is by creating a new, standalone company comprised of between 100 and 375 of their current locations. This new entity would be spun off to Albertsons' shareholders.

The new company would become an "agile competitor with quality stores" with strong management. "We think it's a really clean option in the sense that it could potentially be a faster way to package up the strategy around divestitures," Millerchip said.

But it's not yet clear if the stores to be divested can be viable in the cutthroat grocery industry.

If the those locations are weak, or unloaded to a buyer that can't handle them, it could be a repeat of Haggen's swift collapse, antitrust experts warn.

"The big question the FTC should ask is how is this different than what they promised before," said Christine Bartholomew, who teaches antitrust law at the University of Buffalo School of Law.

Kroger and Albertsons say they must get bigger to compete against larger chains. But it's unlikely that a new, smaller spinoff could successfully handle those same challenges, she said.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.