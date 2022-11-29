UC strike: Academic researchers reach tentative deal but bargaining continues for other unions

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A tentative agreement has been reached in connection to a statewide University of California strike.

Academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars announced Tuesday that they reached the tentative deal for higher wages and cost-of-living increases. However, they will remain on strike in solidarity with other worker unions that have not reached such agreements.

Student researchers made a compensation proposal to UC 12 days ago but the university has not responded, the union said in a statement.

Almost 48,000 UC student researchers, teaching assistants and postdoctoral scholars walked off the job on Nov. 14 demanding better pay and benefits. It's the largest higher education strike in U.S. history.

