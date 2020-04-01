Kroger, parent company of Ralphs, shows appreciation to frontline workers with 'hero bonus'

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.
All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.
"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.
The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.
Kroger also operates Food 4 Less and several other grocers, including Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Jay C Food Store, Owens Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, QFC and Smith's Food and Drug.
