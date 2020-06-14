Hobbies & Interests

LA County beaches reopen with full sand access

Beaches reopened in Los Angeles County this weekend included activities like lounging on the sand for the first time in months.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beaches reopened in Los Angeles County this weekend included activities like lounging on the sand.

While beaches had been opened for recreational activities like running, this was the first time people in months beachgoers were allowed to simply lie down on the sand and sunbathe.

Some restrictions remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the use of masks and social distancing from others who are not in your immediate household.

Some group activities, like beach volleyball, are still not allowed.

Beachgoers are also asked to limit their time to avoid the beaches getting too crowd. More information about rules for LA County beaches is available here.

Some of the beaches in Orange County and other areas also opened under the same rules.

