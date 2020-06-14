LA County beaches reopen with full sand access

While beaches had been opened for recreational activities like running, this was the first time people in months beachgoers were allowed to simply lie down on the sand and sunbathe.
Some restrictions remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the use of masks and social distancing from others who are not in your immediate household.
Some group activities, like beach volleyball, are still not allowed.
Beachgoers are also asked to limit their time to avoid the beaches getting too crowd. More information about rules for LA County beaches is available here.
Some of the beaches in Orange County and other areas also opened under the same rules.
RELATED: As businesses and beaches reopen, LA County seeing increase in coronavirus transmission rate
What one local gym is doing to protect its members from COVID-19
LA County cleared to reopen dine-in restaurants, hair salons