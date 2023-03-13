La Cañada High School closes campus due to chemical leak at pool

LA CAÑADA, Calif. (KABC) -- La Cañada High School closed its campus Monday due to a chemical leak at the pool.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, several gallons of pool chemicals were spilled, though further details were not immediately released.

The department's hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The campus will reopen Tuesday. Teachers are being asked to post student work using Google Classroom, according to a letter sent to parents and staff.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.