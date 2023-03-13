WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
chemical leak

La Cañada High School closes campus due to chemical leak at pool

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 3:04PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

LA CAÑADA, Calif. (KABC) -- La Cañada High School closed its campus Monday due to a chemical leak at the pool.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, several gallons of pool chemicals were spilled, though further details were not immediately released.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The department's hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The campus will reopen Tuesday. Teachers are being asked to post student work using Google Classroom, according to a letter sent to parents and staff.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW