Free meals provided to more than 600 veterans at Anaheim restaurant

Restaurant owner Francisco Garcia is all about thanking those who serve and protect our country. His heart's mission is to show his gratitude by serving veterans free meals

More than 600 veterans of the military received free meals at a Mexican restaurant in Anaheim, thanks to a salute from the restaurant's owner as well as help from a group that supports disabled veterans.

Francisco Garcia, the owner of La Casa Garcia, said it's all about the goal of "veterans helping veterans." His goal is to serve free meals to 1,000 veterans.

"It's all about helping," said Garcia. "I do Thanksgiving dinner; give away toys for Christmas. But you know what? My No. 1 for me is the veterans."

Garcia and his staff served the meals to veterans during the week leading up to Veterans Day.

He was supported by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23 of Orange County, an organization designated by the United States Congress meant to support disabled military veterans and their families.

"It's very rewarding to want to give back," said Joe Gramojlia, a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Disabled American Veterans. "And it's totally free. (Francisco Garcia) never asks us for a dime. At our Christmas party last year, he donated $1,000. The man is all about God, about veterans, and about his community."

Even veterans who weren't disabled were served meals. Many of them used the time together at the restaurant to share stories and encourage support.

"It made me feel protected," said Brian Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. "And free; that's what freedom is about, our veterans. We wouldn't be free today if it wasn't for the veterans."

