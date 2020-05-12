Coronavirus

Chargers player Isaac Rochell's Local Human campaign puts spotlight on Mental Health Month

Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell is working hard to raise awareness about Mental Health Month and helping others through his apparel brand initiative Local Human.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With team workouts still on hold, Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell has been hard at work in his personal gym in Huntington Beach preparing for the upcoming season.

"You want to be physically prepared, you want to be mentally prepared because when the season comes around - it's going. Like they always say, the NFL train does not stop," said Rochell.

Now more than ever, the mental part of it is proving to be a challenge as isolation orders continue and he knows it's affecting everyone, which is why his apparel brand initiative, Local Human, is shining a light on Mental Health Month.

"Yes, it's May and it's Mental Health Month, but it's under a microscope, mental health is, because we've been locked up in our homes," he said.

For every specially designed T-shirt they sell this month, Local Human will donate $10 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"And that's going to go for advocacy, support and programming for them to continue to educate and support people on mental illness and suicide," said Rochell. "What we want to do at Local Human is kind of normalize this for this month. We want to work to make discussing mental health and some of these issues normal, because we all deal with it."

Rochell recently started Local Human with his neighbors after they found themselves with a lot of time on their hands.

"None of us need to do this for money. We're doing this strictly to impact people and we're juiced up about it," he said.

The last campaign, they sold over 600 shirts that benefited Meals on Wheels. Now, Local Human is taking it a step further, using each campaign to not just financially benefit a nonprofit, but also to give to foster kids in need.

"We're donating a shirt for every shirt we sell that's going to be packaged, brand new printed on shirt to these foster centers," he said.

If you'd like to be a part of Isaac's initiative, you can purchase a $30 shirt at localhuman.co.
