Here's what you should do if your vehicle is damaged during chases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several innocent drivers across Southern California became collateral damage during Wednesday's wild high-speed chase.

Matt Sab, who's the CEO of MIS Insurance Services said it's simply unbelievable.

"Unfortunately, living in Southern California, it just doesn't surprise you," he said.

The suspect, identified as Johnny Anchondo, stole at least three vehicles, and side-swiped and crashed into a number of other cars as he led authorities on a dangerous pursuit across Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

Mark Friedlander with Insurance Information Institute, a consumer research and education organization focused on helping consumers better understand insurance coverage said there's going to be a lot of victims that need to file claims.

Friedlander said people who have their property damaged in a chase need to file a police report and contact their insurance company immediately to get the claims process started.

"If your vehicle was stolen or was hit by this fleeing driver, you are the victim of a crime," he said.

Also, Friedlander said drivers won't have any luck getting anything from a suspect, especially if he was uninsured.

He said it's crucial people have uninsured motorist coverage on their auto insurance.

"You as the consumer have to opt out of this coverage if you don't want it," Friedlander said. "It's a really important coverage to have because, unfortunately, we see situations like what happened yesterday."

Sab said comprehensive and collision coverage also helps protect drivers.

He said those affected should not see the aftermath of filing insurance claims on their wallets.

"In California, we are fortunate to be in a state that insurance companies, they cannot raise your rates for not-at-fault accidents," Sab said.

Expert said it's important to know what kind of coverage you have.

They warn you don't want to find out that something isn't covered after something happens because then it will be too late.