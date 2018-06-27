Los Angeles City Council confirms Michel Moore as new LAPD chief

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday confirmed LAPD Assistant Chief Michel Moore as the next chief to lead the police department.

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday unanimously confirmed LAPD Assistant Chief Michel Moore as the next chief to lead the police department.

Moore is taking over for Charlie Beck, who officially retired on the same day. He served on the force for 40 years and was chief for nearly nine years.

"How I will make judgements is how I have made judgements my entire career. I have a moral compass. I know the difference between right and wrong. That's not a matter of tenure. That's a matter of principle," he said.

Moore has spent 36 years with the LAPD and was L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's choice to lead the department.

Moore took time to thank Beck for his hard work and lasting legacy at the department. He said he wants to build community relations and trust, and increase the diversity within the department to better represent the city.


As Moore was confirmed, Beck was in downtown Los Angeles at a going away event at the police academy.

"I am most proud of the organization. The organization has matured. It has become more heartfelt. It has become a police department that recognizes its place in building a strong city," Beck said.
