LA County Bureau of Investigation sergeant, wife killed in violent Downey crash

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Bureau of Investigation sergeant and his wife were killed in a violent crash in Downey Sunday afternoon.

Emilio Guerrero, 52, and Annabel Guerrero, 47, a local teacher who had worked for the Downey Unified School District, died from their injuries when another vehicle crashed into their car at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street, said the Downey Police Department.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators say that a 60-year-old man from South Gate was driving the vehicle that collided with Guerrero. No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Investigator Alaina Clark at (562) 904-2339. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.