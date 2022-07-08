Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County on pace for new COVID indoor mask mandate by end of July

If the county remains at that high level for two consecutive weeks, it will re-impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County on pace for new COVID indoor mask mandate by end of July

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, Los Angeles County is on pace to reach the "high" virus activity level by next week, which could equate to another universal indoor mask-wearing mandate by the end of the month, the public health director said Thursday.

The county is currently in the "medium" virus activity level, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It will reach the "high'' category if the seven-day average of new COVID-related hospital admissions reaches 10 per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, the county's admission rate was 8.4 per 100,000 residents. But given the rate of increase over the past two weeks, the county is on pace to reach 10 per 100,000 residents by next Thursday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in an online briefing.

She stressed that the estimate is only a projection which could change dramatically based on admission numbers in the coming days.

READ ALSO | Business owners uneasy as LA County predicts return of indoor mask requirement
EMBED More News Videos

With cases and hospital admissions rising, universal indoor masking could soon make a comeback, and many business owners say reinstating mask-wearing rules puts them between a rock and a hard place.



If the county remains at that high level for two consecutive weeks, it will re-impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. Under the current schedule, that would happen on July 29.

"We don't have the luxury of doing nothing,'' Ferrer said, pointing to the high level of virus spread in the county -- increasingly fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus -- and rising hospitalization numbers.

" ... What makes the most sense is to remain committed to protecting one another,'' she said.

According to state figures, there were 989 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday, up from 920 a day earlier.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care was 103, up from 89 on Wednesday.

Health officials have said that many of those patients entered the hospital for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but they still place an added burden on hospital staff as they require special infection-control measures. Ferrer said roughly 40% of patients with the virus were admitted for COVID illness, while 60% were admitted for other reasons.

Ferrer clarified on Thursday that the hospital admission rate being relied upon by the county in determining the "high'' community level differs from the one being reported weekly by the CDC.

She said the CDC figure relating to hospital admission rates actually combines Los Angeles and Orange counties, and Orange County has a substantially higher admission rate than Los Angeles.

The CDC website on Thursday showed both Los Angeles and Orange counties with a COVID hospital admission rate of 9.7 per 100,000 residents, putting both on the precipice of entering the "high'' virus activity level.

Taken separately, however, Los Angeles' rate is only 8.4 per 100,000, while Orange County's is 13.3 per 100,000.

Los Angeles County will be relying on its separate local rate when determining when the two-week clock will being ticking on a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate.

The county reported 5,316 additional COVID cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,153,690. Another 13 new deaths were also reported, lifting the overall virus-related death toll to 32,397.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 16.9%.

Ferrer noted that the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the COVID are now responsible for nearly 40% of all specially sequenced cases -- roughly two-and-a-half times higher than two weeks ago. Nationally, the CDC estimates those two variants are responsible for about 70% of sequenced cases.

The number of new cases announced by the county each day is believed to be an undercount due to the prevalence of take-home COVID tests, the results of which are not always reported to the county.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyfdacovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County reports 15,413 new COVID cases over Fourth of July weekend
LA County could hit 'high' COVID level in July, prompt return of masks
LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tests positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
LAX awarded $50M grant under Biden infrastructure plan
Operation North Star arrests nearly 200 violent fugitives in LA
Robbery suspect search prompts lockdown at Pasadena City College
Trader Joe's shooting: Lawsuit over Mely Corado's death to proceed
Sylmar shooting may have been hate crime, investigators say
Show More
Girl dies after falling from moving SUV on freeway near Santa Clarita
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
More TOP STORIES News