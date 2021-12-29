Health & Fitness

Los Angeles County reports 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID hospitalizations in LA County top 1,000 as omicron cases surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County reported more than 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day total seen in a year as the highly-contagious omicron variant takes hold throughout the country.

The 16,510 COVID-19 new cases doubles the number from earlier this week.

The county is also reporting 25 new deaths from the virus and state figures show 1,251 people hospitalized in the county, an increase of nearly 200 from Tuesday.

The county previously hit more than 16,000 cases in December 2020, and then jumped over 21,000 in January 2021, a devastating winter surge that came before the vaccine was widely available.

With the vaccine now available, however, the deaths figure is sharply lower than that previous winter surge, when the county was routinely reporting more than 200 deaths a day throughout December and January.

Over the past week, the county's test positivity rate has more than doubled from 8.7% to 17.6% as lines have once again gotten long in front of public testing sites, and as stores report a shortage of at-home testing kits.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angelescoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
Storm brings showers to SoCal with heavy rain still on the way
ABC7's most read stories of 2021
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
LA Zoo receives $1M anonymous donation for conservation efforts
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Show More
Some LA restaurants, bars closing temporarily during COVID surge
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Bond Fire burn area amid storm
COVID hospitalizations in LA County top 1,000 as omicron cases surge
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News