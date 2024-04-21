LA County deputy dies months after being injured in explosion at Castaic training facility

One of the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies injured in an explosion at a training facility in October has died from his injuries.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died, months after he was critically injured in a fire and explosion at a training facility in Castaic, his attorney confirmed Sunday.

Alfredo "Freddy" Flores died from his injuries Saturday night, according to Joe A. Nunez, the attorney for the Flores family.

Flores and another deputy were seriously wounded back in October when their equipment malfunctioned during a training drill at a mobile shooting range at the Pitchess Detention Center.

Two L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies were injured after a fire and possible explosion erupted amid live ordnance at a training facility in Castaic, authorities said.

His family issued the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfredo "Freddy" Flores who valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community.

While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill. Freddy's loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time."

