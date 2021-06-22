Politics

LA County Board of Supervisors expected to weigh in on eviction moratorium today

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County officials expected to weigh in on eviction moratorium today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to consider a proposal to extend the county's eviction moratorium through Sept. 30. But not everyone is in favor of an extension.

With the pandemic resulting in lost jobs and reduced hours for millions of workers, the eviction moratorium was put in place last year to prevent renters from losing their homes.

Between 700,000 and 1 million Californians are in danger of being evicted if this moratorium is not extended, and about three quarters of renters in California who are behind on rent are people of color, according to the National Equity Atlas Rent Debt dashboard.

But landlords say they too are struggling, and if they want to pay their own bills they need to start collecting full rent once again.

California will pay off all past-due rent accumulated during COVID-19 pandemic, Newsom says
EMBED More News Videos

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are negotiating whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent.



Gov. Gavin Newsom said all past due rent accumulated during the pandemic will be paid to landlords by the state.

California received over $5 billion in aid -- enough to pay off all unpaid rent.

The governor's office tells Eyewitness News that he is focused on distributing rental assistance as quickly as possible, and they're in talks on how to extend the eviction moratorium to benefit those who need it most.

Here's how California's 2022 budget may pay your rent, parking tickets, and get you a $600 check
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed the largest budget in California history to the state legislature Friday, here's how it could impact you.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyrental propertyhousingevictioncoronavirus pandemicrentscovid 19 pandemicrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after chase through San Fernando Valley
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
South LA shooting victim was son of police activist
7 LA County sheriff's deputies accused of beating man
Assault suspect arrested after standoff with police in Studio City
Appeals court rules in favor of CA assault weapons ban
Newsom says CA will pay off all past-due rent accumulated during pandemic
Show More
Republicans ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccine, free food at CA pop-up clinics
Body of Canoga Park teen found after apparent drowning at Lake Havasu
Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to come out as gay
Waitress attacked after confronting group who didn't pay: Police
More TOP STORIES News