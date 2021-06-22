LA County Board of Supervisors expected to weigh in on eviction moratorium today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10817250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are negotiating whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed the largest budget in California history to the state legislature Friday, here's how it could impact you.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to consider a proposal to extend the county's eviction moratorium through Sept. 30. But not everyone is in favor of an extension.With the pandemic resulting in lost jobs and reduced hours for millions of workers, the eviction moratorium was put in place last year to prevent renters from losing their homes.Between 700,000 and 1 million Californians are in danger of being evicted if this moratorium is not extended, and about three quarters of renters in California who are behind on rent are people of color, according to the National Equity Atlas Rent Debt dashboard.But landlords say they too are struggling, and if they want to pay their own bills they need to start collecting full rent once again.Gov. Gavin Newsom said all past due rent accumulated during the pandemic will be paid to landlords by the state.California received over $5 billion in aid -- enough to pay off all unpaid rent.The governor's office tells Eyewitness News that he is focused on distributing rental assistance as quickly as possible, and they're in talks on how to extend the eviction moratorium to benefit those who need it most.