Average gas price in LA County rises slightly after dropping to lowest amount since July

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.159 after dropping six of the previous eight days to its lowest amount since July 23.

The average price is 1.5 cents less than one week ago, 3.8 cents lower than one month ago and 96.9 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased 45.6 cents since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.121, its lowest amount since July 22. It has decreased nine consecutive days, dropping 2.1 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Monday.

The Orange County average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, 3.7 cents lower than one month ago and 96.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has decreased 42.4 cents since the start of the year.
