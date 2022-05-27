Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County health officials urge vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise and school year races to a close

Plus, new cases in nursing homes are quickly rising and most people who are ending up in hospitals are the elderly.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal: Public warned of unlicensed COVID testing sites as cases rise

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some schools are urging students to wear masks indoors whenever they've been informed of an exposure.

It's part of an effort to get through final exams without too many absences.

As this school year races to a close, Los Angeles County health officials said all signs continue to point to a summer COVID-19 surge.

With close to 900 new cases last week alone, UCLA announced it will reinstate its indoor mask wearing mandate for all students, staff and visitors on its campus.

UC Santa Barbara also announced they'll be requiring masks in classrooms and other indoor shared spaces on campus starting Friday.

READ ALSO | LA County moves into higher risk category as COVID cases continue to rise

With two weeks left in the academic year, it's a move L.A. County health officials applaud.

"None of us want to continue to see a rise in cases," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "None of us want to see our healthcare system stressed out or see more people come down with serious illnesses."

She said cases across the county continue to climb with 6,200 new infections reported on Thursday and nine deaths.

"As we've seen throughout the past year, vaccines remain a powerful tool that continue to provide substantial protection against hospitalization and death across all race and ethnic groups," Ferrer said.

New cases in nursing homes are quickly rising and most people who are ending up in hospitals are the elderly.

READ ALSO | Public warned of using unlicensed COVID-19 testing sites as cases sharply rise in LA County

While health officials are investigating a presumed case of monkeypox in Sacramento, Ferrer said the risks from monkeypox to residents remains very low and that most of the cases have been in adults who've traveled abroad.

"Anyone who's concerned that they may have been exposed to or has symptoms of monkeypox, particularly the characteristic rash or lesions, should contact their health provider for risk assessment," she said.

With many people expected to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, Ferrer is urging vigilance.

"Regardless of how you plan to spend the holiday, we ask that you reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19 by taking advantage of the protections we just discussed ... vaccinations, masking, testing and therapeutics," she said.

Ferrer said 21 outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities in just the last week is of high concern.

She's reminding all of us to wear well-fitting masks when among large crowds at graduations and other end of year events.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoronavirus los angelescovid 19healthfdagovernmentfamilyu.s. & worldhealth care
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County hospitalizations reach highest number since March
Encino clinic open to parents, children looking to get vaccinated
LA County extends mask mandates on public transit
LA County moves into higher risk category as COVID cases rise
TOP STORIES
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Saugus shooting survivor makes emotional plea during student walkout
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Johnny Depp to 'leave me alone'
Texas tragedy brings calls for gun control legislation
Inland Empire gang sweep results in 17 arrests plus gun seizures
Show More
Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher dead at 60
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Man arrested after 81-year-old was carjacked at Stater Bros.
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
More TOP STORIES News