WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

L.A. County crews try to fill potholes before storm heads into SoCal

Crews have been able to fulfill 700 pothole requests before Friday.

Jaysha Patel Image
ByJaysha Patel via KABC logo
Saturday, January 14, 2023 3:02AM
L.A. County crews try to fill potholes before storm heads into SoCal
EMBED <>More Videos

L.A. County has received more than 1,500 pothole requests since Jan. 9.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California prepares for a third storm, street crews are out filling potholes as fast as possible.

"Currently right now since the 9th we have received a total of 1,542 requests, pothole requests, and that's just since Monday," said Michael Cox, Superintendent at the L.A. Bureau of Street Services.

Crews were able to fulfill more than 700 requests before Friday.

The last two storms have affected road conditions across L.A. County.

On Thursday, L.A. County's asphalt plant was not in service so crews had to use a cold mixture to fill in potholes instead of hot asphalt.

The plant was up and running like usual Friday morning.

If you'd like to submit a pothole request you can call 311 or go on the MYLA311 app.

Cox says crews are working overtime to fulfill pothole requests to catch up.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW