LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Habra High School psychologist is accused of having sex with a student in a classroom.
Police arrested 35-year-old Kristin Lynn Boyle Friday. She is charged with statutory rape for the alleged April 2018 incident.
Boyle has been on administrative leave since the relationship was discovered.
If convicted, Boyle could face a maximum sentence of three years.
La Habra High School psychologist accused of having sex with student in classroom
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News