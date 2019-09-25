La Habra High School psychologist accused of having sex with student in classroom

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Habra High School psychologist is accused of having sex with a student in a classroom.

Police arrested 35-year-old Kristin Lynn Boyle Friday. She is charged with statutory rape for the alleged April 2018 incident.

Boyle has been on administrative leave since the relationship was discovered.

If convicted, Boyle could face a maximum sentence of three years.
