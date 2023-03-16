New sinkhole opens at La Habra complex where 2019 collapse remains unrepaired

Four years after a massive sinkhole opened behind a condo complex in La Habra, the ground has collapsed in a second nearby location.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four years after a massive sinkhole opened behind a condo complex in La Habra, the ground has collapsed in a second nearby location.

The two sinkholes are located adjacent to the Coyote Village complex off Imperial Highway.

In January 2019, the ground covering an underground drainage canal collapsed after a period of heavy rainfall, opening up a hole measuring roughly 20 by 80 feet. It swallowed up pieces of the sidewalk and toppled several tall trees, one of them crashing into a condo.

While some repair work was done at the time, it has yet to be completed and the hole remains uncovered, amid ongoing litigation between the city and the homeowners association.

State funding of $8.5 million has been procured to help with repairs, the Orange County Register reported.

After this winter's extremely wet weather, more of the ground has now given way, creating a second hole above the canal. One witness described it sounding like an earthquake when the land collapsed.

Homeowners are frustrated that the first hole has not been repaired and fearful of more of the ground opening up and damaging their homes.

"Last night it happened again and another 70' opening appears in the same green belt as the previous. With the upcoming rains we the home owners are fearing what might happen to our homes," local homeowner Anthony Marinello tweeted.

The city of La Habra declined comment Thursday on the new hole, citing the ongoing litigation.