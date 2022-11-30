Lucky fan wins $75,000 after hitting show-stopping half-court shot at Lakers game

To make the moment even more special, Lakers star Anthony Davis even stepped in to celebrate with the fan on the court.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though Los Angeles Lakers fans were forced to watch their team lose to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, they did have one thing to celebrate, and it was all thanks to one lucky fan.

L.A. Lakers fan Jamie Murry Jr. took home $75,000 after shutting down the Crypto.com Arena when he hit the big half-court shot.

The show-stopping moment was captured on video and was posted on the official Lakers' Twitter account.

To make the moment even more special, Lakers star Anthony Davis even stepped in to celebrate with Murry on the court.

So how does the lucky fan feel? He spoke with ESPN's NBA Today on Tuesday and said it's all a blessing.

"Overwhelmed ... I'm just so happy that I made it," he said. "I look at my phone, I got like 30 to 45 Instagram DMs ... I'm just like, 'I don't even know,' I'm just so in shock."

So what does he plan to do with his winnings? He said the majority of the money will be going to his mom.

ESPN contributed to this report.