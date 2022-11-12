LA mayor race: Latest results to be released today as Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso

Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks.

Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the most-watch races in Los Angeles remains too close to call, but the latest numbers in the mayoral race are expected to be released Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Karen Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Rick Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.

The next two updates will be provided Saturday and Monday between 4 and 5 p.m., according to election officials.

Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.

Sarah Leonard Sheahan, Bass' communications director, said in a statement after Thursday's results that the campaign was confident Bass would eventually prevail.

"In the coming days, the voice of the people of Los Angeles will be heard and we feel confident that we will win,'' Sheahan said.

"As predicted, this is a close race,'' Caruso said. "There are hundreds of thousands of votes to count and as expected we are going to see different results each time. I continue to be cautiously optimistic about these numbers and look forward to the next series of results in the coming weeks.''

Bass, a six-term member of Congress, is seeking to become the first woman and only the second Black person to lead Los Angeles. Caruso, a billionaire developer, is looking to win a campaign that's on track to spend more than $100 million -- much of it from Caruso's own fortune -- to propel him into office.

The winner will inherit leadership of a city grappling with a worsening homelessness crisis and a scandal that has embroiled City Hall for the past month, after three council members and a top county labor official took part in a leaked conversation in October 2021 that included racist comments and attempts to manipulate redistricting.

City News Service contributed to this report.

