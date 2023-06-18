La Papillon in Lancaster is cooking up California cuisine with a French flare, and it's quickly becoming a destination for fine dining in the High Desert.

On The Menu: This Lancaster spot is quickly becoming a High Desert fine dining destination

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- La Papillon in Lancaster is cooking up California cuisine with a French flare, and it's quickly becoming a destination for fine dining in the High Desert.

Those who visit can cut into a juicy 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye steak or twirl up a big bite of creamy pasta chipotle.

"I feel like we are blessed because we enjoy what we do and we do it with passion, and we love people and we love serving," said owners Harout and Lucy Mkrtchian.

The couple opened La Papillon four years ago. The name, which means butterfly in French, is special to them because of Harout's first job after immigrating to the U.S.

"My first experience is working in La Papillon restaurant in Monrovia," he said.

Standout dishes include the macadamia grilled sea bass, topped with a mango pineapple sauce and a side of asparagus. The hearty steak served with a housemade mushroom burgundy sauce also deserves recognition.

And pasta lovers, rejoice in a plate of fettucine tossed in creamy sauce with grilled vegetables, wine and parmesan.

Vegan options include the risotto topped with roasted beets, carrots and mushrooms. And the bread pudding is a must for dessert.

La Papillon offers an expansive wine and cocktail list, and if you're lucky, you may even dine among some famous faces.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently stopped by for a meal.

"My daughter said 'Mom, they like healthy and they like fruit.' So I went ahead and put some fruits on the table. And so when they came in she said, 'how did you know I liked the fruit?!'," Lucy laughed.

La Papillon also features live music on the weekend, and there's a banquet room for private events

The restaurant is located at 858 W. Lancaster Boulevard.