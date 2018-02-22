LA Philharmonic employees' W-2 information stolen in cyberattack

Musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform with Venezuela's conductor Gustavo Dudamel at Teresa Carreno in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Philharmonic has fallen victim to a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of W-2 information for everyone that worked there in 2017.

The security beach happened as the result of a "spear phishing" email scam, spokeswoman Sophie Jefferies said in a statement.

Every employee has been notified and given guidance on how to respond, she said, adding that the organization has also established a hotline dedicated to answering employees' questions about the breach.

"We have alerted the IRS, California Attorney General and law enforcement, and we will fully cooperate with any investigation," Jefferies said.
