LA Pride isn't just a parade. There's a music festival, street festival and other LGBTQ-focused events.

Find out what's new this year for LA Pride

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We are gearing up for LA Pride weekend, and there are several events to attend and participate in.

We talked to Gerald Garth, Christopher Stree West/LA Pride Board President to find out about all the festivities.

