Rams set to kick off 2023 season with new players, new attitude and new merchandise

ByJoseph Maxfield KABC logo
Saturday, August 5, 2023 8:54PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new season of Rams football is just beginning, and ABC7 is getting fans ready with the special presentation "Los Angeles Rams 2023 Season Kickoff."

Rams head coach Sean McVay sits down with Rob Fukuzaki to give his assessment of Rams training camp so far, how college football star Stetson Bennett is fitting in as a backup to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, and why the youngest coach in the NFL still doesn't have any social media.

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp talks to Curt Sandoval about his chemistry with Matthew Stafford and becoming a dad for the third time.

There's also a look at new Rams merchandise for fans of all ages, and a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Rams cheerleader.

Watch the full special, "Los Angeles Rams 2023 Season Kickoff," in the video above.

