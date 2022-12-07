New AR tech can enhance Rams fans' game-watching experience

With the new AR app, fans can experience virtual effects like "Rampede" and "make noise" come alive on the field when the Rams score a touchdown!

Rams fans now have some new augmented reality (AR) technology to enhance their game watching experience.

They can just point their smartphone camera at the field and discover virtual images layered on top of the real world stadium.

The tech was developed by company ARound and is sponsored by SoFi.

Using the app, fans can play games and join contests. Plus, when the team scores a touchdown, effects like "Rampede" and "make noise" come alive with graphics.

Fans are also able to see the AR on the stadium's infinity screen.

Watch Irene Cruz's report in the media player above.