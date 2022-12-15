Rams team up with LA Regional Food Bank to give holiday meals to families in need

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams teamed up with the L.A. Regional Food Bank Wednesday for a food distribution event in Watts, just in time for the holidays.

The event was held at Ted Watkins Memorial Park where about 1,000 meals were handed to families in need.

Each family left with up to two bags full of groceries.

"It means a lot because everything is expensive right now," said recipient Yajaira Reyes. "We go to the grocery store for stuff, it's like $100, so this really helps a lot."

L.A. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee attended Wednesday's event and said this year, his participation meant a little more.

"I just recently had a daughter, seven weeks old now, so seeing some of these kids come and seeing their smiles on their faces, it means a little more now having a daughter," he said.

For more information on food distribution events, visit L.A. Regional Food Bank's website.