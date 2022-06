EMBED >More News Videos The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 8 as they play their first game since winning the Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are still celebrating their Super Bowl win, and now the team is taking the Vince Lombardi south of the border.They will be celebrating their Super Bowl win with their fans in Mexico.The trophy will be in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cabo San Lucas from June 25 to July 1.Players due to make appearances include linebacker Justin Hollins, former Rams running back Steven Jackson, Rams cheerleaders and the team's mascot, Rampage.The Rams kick off the 2022-23 season by hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 as they play their first regular-season game since winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.