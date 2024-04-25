Rams bring NFL Draft fun to Hermosa Beach with special 2-day event for fans

The Rams have partnered with SoFi and the city of Hermosa Beach to host the Rams Draft Experience, a special event that's giving you a chance to experience the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This year will be the first time the Los Angeles Rams will have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft since 2016, and fans are getting a chance to join the celebration.

The event will take place Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 on Hermosa Beach's Pier Plaza, the Schumacher Plaza and the beach south of the pier. The free, two-day event is open to the public.

You can enjoy fun draft day coverage with appearances by current and former Rams, and special performances by the Rams Cheerleaders and Mariachi Rams. Rams legend D'Marco Farr, Rams game day host Camryn Irwin and play-by-play voice of the Rams J.B. Long will serve as emcees for both days of the event.

Plus, the event will feature a first-of-its-kind 60-yard turf football field on the beach, located south of the pier between 10th and 11th streets. You can see the SoFi Field in person and participate in "Skills and Drills" stations (NOTE: A waiver is required to participate in activities on the field.)

What are the dates and times?

The onstage programming on Thursday will take place from 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. with the live NFL Draft coverage starting at 5 p.m. On Friday, the experience will take place from 3:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. with the live NFL Draft coverage starting at 4 p.m.

Do I need tickets?

This is a non-ticketed event, so that means it's free and open to the public!

What about parking?

Parking will be limited so guests are encouraged to walk, bike, use public transportation or rideshare to get to the event.

Will there be food or drinks?

Fans are encouraged to eat at local businesses and restaurants in the area when attending the Draft Experience. Additional food and beverages will not be served in the outdoor activation area or on the beach.

For more information, visit the Draft Experience's website.