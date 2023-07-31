The Rams are hosting seven open practices at UC Irvine from July 29 - Aug. 8 and each day is packed with fun family activities and opportunities to see some of your favorite players.

Energy runs high for fans of all ages at LA Rams training camp

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're a big Rams fan, you're in for a treat.

The Rams are hosting seven open practices at UC Irvine from July 29 - Aug. 8 and each day is packed with fun family activities and opportunities to see some of your favorite players.

"It took me three hours to get here," said one fan who attended Monday's practice.

Some even got to meet Rams legends, including former quarterback Jim Everett.

"These are some people that probably have been following you for many years, to get a chance to meet you in person ... it's different from watching on TV," he said. "It's kind of special to be able to see these fans and interact and just say, 'Hi.'"

Here's what else you can expect:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Autograph opportunities: Quarterbacks and running backs

Giveaway: Rams challenge coins

Thursday, Aug. 3

Autograph opportunities: Defensive line

Giveaway: Mariachi towel & "Vamos Rams" poster

Special performance: The Mariachi Rams will be performing in the Corona Beer Garden from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Autograph opportunities: linebackers

Giveaway: Rams legends poster

Sunday, Aug. 6

Autograph opportunities: Tight ends and special teams

Giveaway: Rams drawstring bags and sticker packs

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Autograph opportunities: Defensive backs

Giveaways: 2023 Rams calendars

For more information, visit the Rams' website.