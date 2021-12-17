Stricter COVID-19 protocols to get into large events in LA County start today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11349011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A CDC committee recommends opting for Pfizer or Moderna over J&J, if given the choice.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There are stricter rules regarding COVID-19 in L.A. County if you plan on attending any large-scale events.Starting Friday, Dec. 17, anyone attending indoor or outdoor mega-events in the county who cannot provide proof of full vaccination is required to provide proof of a negative COVID test within one day of the event if it's an antigen test. If it's a PCR test, guests are required to provide the result within two days of the event.Children under 2 are exempt from the rule for indoor events and children under 5 are exempt for outdoor events.This is a change from the previous L.A. County health order, which required proof of a negative test within 72 hours.The county defines mega events as indoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people or outdoor events of more than 10,000 people.Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said 30 local cases of the omicron variant of COVID have been detected in the county, 24 of which were among fully vaccinated people.Four of the people who contracted the variant had booster shots, according to Ferrer. None have been hospitalized.Ferrer added that omicron is more transmissible than other variants, and COVID vaccines, while somewhat effective against omicron, are not as effective as they are against the delta variant.