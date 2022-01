Crash involving semi-truck on 405 in Sherman Oaks causes traffic delays as rain leaves slick roads

SHERMAN OAKS (KABC) -- It may not have been much, but the light rain that swept through parts of Southern California Tuesday morning was a cause for concern after an overturned vehicle caused delays on the 405 in Sherman Oaks.The crash involved a semi-truck on the northbound lanes of the 405 just past the Ventura Freeway.AIR7HD captured footage of the crash showing the car upside down in the middle of the freeway as traffic began to build up.It's unclear if anyone was injured. The crash was cleared later on in the morning.This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category - exceptional drought - has decreased over the past three months.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.