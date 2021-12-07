semi crash

Crash involving semi-truck on 405 in Sherman Oaks causes traffic delays as rain leaves slick roads

AIR7HD captured footage of the crash showing the car upside down in the middle of the freeway.
Semi-truck crash snarls traffic on rain-slicked 405 in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (KABC) -- It may not have been much, but the light rain that swept through parts of Southern California Tuesday morning was a cause for concern after an overturned vehicle caused delays on the 405 in Sherman Oaks.

The crash involved a semi-truck on the northbound lanes of the 405 just past the Ventura Freeway.

AIR7HD captured footage of the crash showing the car upside down in the middle of the freeway as traffic began to build up.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. The crash was cleared later on in the morning.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category - exceptional drought - has decreased over the past three months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
