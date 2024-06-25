WATCH LIVE

WB 210 Freeway shut down in Pasadena after mobile home knocked off truck

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 3:37AM
Mobile home falls off truck, blocking lanes on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
The 210 Freeway was backing up for miles in Pasadena after a collision between trucks knocked a mobile home onto the roadway.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 210 Freeway was backing up for miles in Pasadena after a collision between trucks knocked a mobile building onto the roadway.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the westbound 210 near Lake Avenue.

The modular structure - either a mobile home or an office trailer - was on the freeway blocking multiple lanes. A big rig also appeared to be involved in the collision as well as an SUV with front-end damage.

A Sigalert was launched as four westbound lanes were closed for an unknown duration. Traffic was allowed to bypass the scene via a single lane.

CHP officers were attempted to divert traffic at Lake.

