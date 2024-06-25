WB 210 Freeway shut down in Pasadena after mobile home knocked off truck

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 210 Freeway was backing up for miles in Pasadena after a collision between trucks knocked a mobile building onto the roadway.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the westbound 210 near Lake Avenue.
The modular structure - either a mobile home or an office trailer - was on the freeway blocking multiple lanes. A big rig also appeared to be involved in the collision as well as an SUV with front-end damage.
A Sigalert was launched as four westbound lanes were closed for an unknown duration. Traffic was allowed to bypass the scene via a single lane.
CHP officers were attempted to divert traffic at Lake.