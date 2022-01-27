the arts

LACMA turns music into art for Interscope Records' 30th anniversary exhibit

LACMA turns music into art for Interscope Records exhibit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a new treat for the eyes and ears at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

As part of Interscope Records' 30th anniversary, visual artists have created works inspired by some of your favorite songs and albums throughout history.

ABC7 takes you inside for a sneak peek at the new exhibition in the video above.

