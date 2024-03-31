Whittier High School dedicates building to WWII hero turned art teacher

Whittier High School recently honored Yoshio Nakamura, a longtime art teacher who discovered his love for art while serving in World War II.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Whittier High School recently honored a longtime art teacher who discovered his love for art while serving in World War II.

Yoshio Nakamura's life was upended when his family was forced into internment camps prior to him enlisting in the U.S. military.

The now 98-year-old discovered his love of art while stationed in Italy as a member of the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He worked as a mortar specialist. The 442nd is the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in U.S. military history, with all members receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in 2011.

Nakamura is also the recipient of a Bronze Star and the French Foreign Legion medal, and has been involved with the Go For Broke program, which honors the legacy of the 442nd Combat Team.

While in Italy, Nakamura immersed himself in the works of Michelangelo, Da Vinci and Raphael. After returning home, Nakamura took that passion and was hired as a teacher at Whittier High School in 1952.

The high school recently announced the Fine Arts building on campus is being dedicated in his honor.

"It's a big surprise," said Nakamura.

Nakamura went on to work at Rio Hondo College as their very first art professor. He would spend nearly 30 years at the college.

"It all worked out very well and I made some good friends - some who were in my class at the very beginning are still my friends," said Nakamura.

The building dedication at Whittier High School is an incredible honor for this Southern California native who remains humble about his service and his time in the classroom with his students.

"They taught me as much as I taught them."

Since his retirement, Nakamura has stayed active in the Whittier art community, volunteering for Whittier's Art in Public Places Committee and Cultural Arts Commission.