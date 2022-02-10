WATCH LIVE: Evacuation orders issued as brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach

Please note at this time, we are closely monitoring the fire situation and will let families know if additional school closures are needed. Thurston, TOW, and LBHS remain open. Once we have further information, we will update our community. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/UamnD4Kkcv — Laguna Beach USD (@LagunaBeachUSD) February 10, 2022

A brush fire fueled by strong winds and hot conditions ignited dangerously close to homes in Laguna Beach Thursday morning, prompting mandatory evacuation orders.The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the Emerald Bay area east of the Pacific Coast Highway, which was closed in both directions until further notice.The Laguna Beach Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay as the flames inched dangerously close to homes. Evacuation warnings were issued for all of North Laguna, affecting residents north of Broadway.An estimated acreage was not available, but a bright orange glow could be seen from miles out, indicating the flames had already burned a large area.Additional details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.The blaze prompted the Laguna Beach Unified School District to cancel classes at El Morro Elementary for Thursday.