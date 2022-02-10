WATCH LIVE: Evacuation orders issued as brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

A brush fire fueled by strong winds and hot conditions ignited dangerously close to homes in Laguna Beach Thursday morning, prompting mandatory evacuation orders.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the Emerald Bay area east of the Pacific Coast Highway, which was closed in both directions until further notice.

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay as the flames inched dangerously close to homes. Evacuation warnings were issued for all of North Laguna, affecting residents north of Broadway.

An estimated acreage was not available, but a bright orange glow could be seen from miles out, indicating the flames had already burned a large area.

Additional details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

The blaze prompted the Laguna Beach Unified School District to cancel classes at El Morro Elementary for Thursday.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna beachorange countywindbrush fireheatfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
LASD seeks public's help in solving 2020 killing of 14-year-old boy
Did you know NFL team branding started with the Rams?
Hot, windy weather for SoCal with temps nearing 90 degrees
Biden encourages states build electric car charging stations
Show More
NFL commissioner says league won't tolerate racism or discrimination
US inflation hit another 40-year high in January
Gov. Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill
Super Bowl game may trigger heart attacks, doctors warn
Private aviation in SoCal prepares for Super Bowl weekend
More TOP STORIES News