Residents in Laguna Beach evacuated due to gas leak, authorities say

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some residents in Laguna Beach were evacuated from their homes Sunday morning due to a gas leak.

The Laguna Beach Police Department tweeted just after 9 a.m. that the public should avoid the area of the 31000 block of Sunset Avenue and the 32000 block of Virginia Avenue.

A short time later, the department said the 32000 block of Coast Highway was also being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials said city personnel as well as the Southern California Gas Company were working to resolve the issue.

It's unclear when residents would be allowed to return to their homes.

